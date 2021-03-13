the Estadio El Sadar crowd have to settle for a goal-less draw between Osasuna and Real Valladolid

On Saturday, Osasuna and Valladolid were held to a 0-0 draw at the Estadio El Sadar. Osasuna were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Barcelona. Valladolid, on the other hand, were coming off the back of a 2-1 win against Getafe. After today's result, Osasuna and Valladolid are 13th, (29 points) and 16th, (26 points), spots respectively, after 27 matches.

For Osasuna, Lucas Torro, Jony, Adrian Lopez and Javier Martinez Calvo, came on for Roque Mesa, Shon Weissman, Jawad El Yamiq and Oscar Plano. Valladolid brought on Michel Herrero, Kenan Kodro, Bruno Gonzalez and Luis Perez, to replace Roque Mesa, Shon Weissman, Jawad El Yamiq and Oscar Plano.

There were bookings for Enrique Barja and Jon Moncayola from Osasuna, and Sergi Guardiola, Joaquin Fernandez and Shon Weissman, for Valladolid.

Osasuna will next play Huesca away, with Valladolid facing Seville at home.