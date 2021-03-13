Real Madrid avoid defeat and secure a 2-1 victory at home to Elche

Elche fell to an away defeat at the hands of Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stéfano on Saturday. Madrid wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in their previous game. Elche were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Seville. As the table looks today, Madrid are in 2nd place on the table and has 57 points while Elche sit in 17th with 24 points after 27 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Elche fought back the second half, with a goal from Dani Calvo at the 61 minute mark. However, their lead didn't last for long, Karim Benzema producing an equaliser in the 73rd minute, bringing Madrid level. However they weren't finished yet and Karim Benzema made it 2-1 just before the final whistle with a final score 2-1.

For Madrid, Rodrygo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard, came on for Antonio Barragan, Tete Morente, Lucas Boye, Fidel and Raul Guti. Elche brought on Miguel Cifuentes, Josan, Omenuke Mfulu, Josema and Diego Gonzalez, to replace Antonio Barragan, Tete Morente, Lucas Boye, Fidel and Raul Guti.

There were bookings for Karim Benzema from Madrid, and Guido Carrillo, for Elche.

Next up, Madrid are away to Celta Vigo, whilst Elche will travel to face Getafe.