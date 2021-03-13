Points shared, as Genoa play out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris

On Saturday, Genoa and Udinese were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Genoa were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Roma. Udinese, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Sassuolo in their last match. As the table looks today, Genoa and Udinese sit 14th, (28 points) and 10th, (33 points), spots respectively, after 27 matches.

Genoa started strongly in the first half, thanks to Goran Pandev giving The Red and Blues the lead at the 8 minute mark. However, their celebrations where kept brief, as Rodrigo De Paul equalised for Udinese in the 30th minute to see out the first half 1-1. The second 45 minutes ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Genoa, Gianluca Scamacca, Valon Behrami and Marko Pjaca, came on for Goran Pandev, Kevin Strootman and Eldor Shomurodov. Udinese brought on Jean-Victor Makengo and Ilija Nestorovski, to replace Tolgay Arslan and Fernando Llorente.

There were bookings for Goran Pandev, Domenico Criscito and Milan Badelj from Genoa. For Udinese, Ilija Nestorovski saw yellow.

Genoa will play away against Parma, while Udinese will face Lazio at home.