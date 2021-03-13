Manchester City on fire, scoring 3 without reply at Craven Cottage

Manchester City cruise to win vs. Fulham 3-0 on Saturday at Craven Cottage. Fulham were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. Man City, on the other hand, were coming off the back of a 5-2 win against Southampton. After today's result, Fulham are in 18th place on the table and has 26 points while Man City sit in 1st with 71 points after 28 matches.

The Citizens started the first half well, with John Stones opening the rout just before half-time, finalising the first half with a 0-1.

Man City continued to apply pressure in the second half and were rewarded, with a goal from Gabriel Jesus at the 56 minute mark. Man City then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Sergio Aguero at the 60 minute mark to make it 3-0.

For Fulham, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Joshua Onomah and Antonee Robinson, came on for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mario Lemina and Ivan Cavaleiro. Man City brought on Fernandinho and Eric Garcia, to replace Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias.

Next up, Fulham are away to Chelsea, whilst Man City will travel to face Crystal Palace.