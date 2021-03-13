Leeds United play out a goal-less draw against Chelsea at Elland Road

On Saturday, Leeds and Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road. Leeds were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to West Ham. Chelsea, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Liverpool in their last match. As the table looks today, Leeds and Chelsea currently occupy 11th and 4th spots in the league, with 36 points and 51 points respectively after 28 matches.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Leeds, Rodrigo Moreno, Helder Costa and Mateusz Klich, came on for Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo Moreno, Chelsea replaced Reece James, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount.

The referee booked Tyler Roberts, Ezgjan Alioski and Rodrigo Moreno for Leeds.

Leeds will next play Fulham away, with Chelsea facing West Bromwich Albion at home.