Home fans rewarded with a 1-0 win, as Mainz beat SC Freiburg

Mainz beats SC Freiburg 1-0 on Saturday at the OPEL Arena. Mainz arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Schalke in their previous game. Freiburg lost 3-0 in the last match they played against RB Leipzig. After today's result, Mainz and Freiburg are 16th, (21 points) and 8th, (34 points), spots respectively, after 25 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, The O-Fives continued to apply pressure in the second half and were rewarded, with Robin Quaison giving Mainz the lead at the 84 minute mark. The game ended with a 1-0 win for Mainz.

For Mainz, Robert Glatzel, Alexander Hack, Robin Quaison, Kevin Stoger and Daniel Brosinski, came on for Adam Szalai, Stefan Bell, Jonathan Michael Burkardt, Leandro Martins and Danny Da Costa. Freiburg brought on Ermedin Demirovic, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Baptiste Santamaria and Nils Petersen, to replace Roland Sallai, Woo-yeong Jeong, Vincenzo Grifo and Lucas Holer.

There were bookings for Stefan Bell from Mainz. For Freiburg, Nicolas Hofler, Keven Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Schmid saw yellow.

Mainz will play their next fixture away against Hoffenheim, while Freiburg will face Augsburg at home.