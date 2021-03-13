Hertha Berlin unable to avoid narrow defeat away to Borussia Dortmund (2-0)

Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday, was hard fought at the Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Bayern Munich. Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Augsburg. As the table looks today, Dortmund are in 5th place, with 42 points from 25 matches, while Hertha Berlin sit in 15th, with 21 points from 25.

After a goalless first half, Dortmund certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with Julian Brandt finding the net, 54 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Youssoufa Moukoko just before the final whistle with a final score 2-0.

For Dortmund, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Thomas Meunier, Giovanni Reyna and Youssoufa Moukoko, came on for Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jhon Cordoba and Krzysztof Piatek. Hertha Berlin brought on Dodi Lukebakio, Mathew Leckie, Javairo Dilrosun and Omar Alderete, to replace Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jhon Cordoba and Krzysztof Piatek.

The referee booked Nico Schulz from Dortmund. Hertha Berlin had the worst of it though, with Deyovaisio Zeefuik seeing yellow, and Vladimir Darida then sent off with a red.

Dortmund will next play Cologne away, with Hertha Berlin facing Bayer Leverkusen at home.