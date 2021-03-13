Getafe fail to secure victory against Atletico Madrid, after goal-less draw

Saturday's fixture between Getafe and Atletico delivered a goalless draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Getafe were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-1 to Real Valladolid. Atletico had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Real Madrid. After today's result, Getafe are in 15th place on the table and has 28 points while Atletico sit in 1st with 63 points after 27 matches.

As for substitutions, for Getafe, Damian Suarez and David Timor, came on for Cucho Hernandez and Enes Ünal, Atletico brought on Joao Felix, Renan Lodi, Moussa Dembele and Thomas Lemar, to replace Saul Niguez, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa and Mario Hermoso.

The referee booked seven players. David Soria from Getafe, who saw yellow cards and Allan Nyom, sent off with a red, as well as for Atletico Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Joao Felix and Marcos Llorente also seeing yellows.

Atletico and Getafe will next play at home to Alaves and Elche respectively.