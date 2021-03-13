Burnley ease past Everton with a 2-1 victory away

Burnley's 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday, was hard fought at Goodison Park. Everton had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the West Bromwich Albion away (1-0), the other to Southampton at home (1-0). Burnley, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Leicester City. As things stand, Everton are in 6th place on the table and has 46 points while Burnley sit in 15th with 33 points after 28 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Burnley, with Chris Wood giving Burnley the lead at the 13 minute mark. The momentum was now with The Clarets, who then scored again through a goal from Dwight McNeil, 25 minutes in to establish a 2-0. However, The Toffees in the 32nd minute pull-back via a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal, which saw the first half end 1-2. The second 45 minutes ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Everton, Joao Virginia, Joshua King and Seamus Coleman, came on for Johann Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra. Burnley replaced Robbie Brady and Jay Rodriguez with Johann Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra.

The referee booked Ashley Westwood, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski and Nick Pope for Burnley.

Everton will play at home against Crystal Palace, while Burnley will face Southampton away.