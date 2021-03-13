Bayern Munich travel to secure all 3 points in 3-1 victory against Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen fell to a home defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich at the Wohninvest Weserstadion on Saturday. Werder Bremen wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Cologne. Bayern were coming from consecutive wins against Borussia Dortmund and Cologne. After today's result, Werder Bremen are currently 12th with 30 points from 25 matches, while Bayern sit in 1st, with 58 points from 25.

Bayern started strongly in the first half, with Leon Goretzka finding the net, 22 minutes in. Bayern then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Serge Gnabry at the 35 minute mark and seeing the first half out to a 0-2.

The Reds continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Robert Lewandowski in the 67th minute. The Green-Whites in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasinged their lead with an effort from Niclas Fullkrug. The game ended with a 3-1 victory for Bayern.

For Werder Bremen, Leonardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu, Niclas Fullkrug, Milos Veljkovic and Eren Dinkci, came on for Maximilian Eggestein, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Romano Schmid, Kevin Mohwald and Ludwig Augustinsson. Bayern replaced Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies for Leroy Sane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Marc Roca, Jamal Musiala and Bouna Sarr.

The referee booked Josh Sargent for Werder Bremen.

Bayern and Werder Bremen will next play at home to Stuttgart and Wolfsburg respectively.