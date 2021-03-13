Alaves and Cádiz in 1-1 draw at the Estadio de Mendizorroza

On Saturday, Alaves and Cádiz were held to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio de Mendizorroza. Alaves were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 3-2 to Real Betis. Cádiz were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Eibar in their last match. After today's result, Alaves are in 18th place on the table and has 23 points while Cádiz sit in 13th with 29 points after 27 matches.

Alaves found the net first, with Joselu giving Alaves the lead, 36 minutes in, finalising the first half with a 1-0.

Cádiz took the lead in the second half, thanks to Alex finding the net at the 84 minute mark. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Alaves, Lucas Perez, Inigo Cordoba and Pere Pons, came on for Marcos Mauro, Alvaro Negredo, Ruben Sobrino, Alberto Perea and Juan Cala. Cádiz brought on Salvi Sanchez, Ivan Saponjic, Filip Malbasic, Jairo Izquierdo and Garrido, to replace Marcos Mauro, Alvaro Negredo, Ruben Sobrino, Alberto Perea and Juan Cala.

The referee booked six players. Tomas Pina and Manu Garcia from Alaves, who saw yellow cards and Manu Garcia (2 yellow cards), sent off with a red, as well as for Cádiz Salvi Sanchez, Fali and Ivan Saponjic also seeing yellows.

Next up, Alaves are away to Atletico Madrid, whilst Cádiz will travel to face Villarreal.