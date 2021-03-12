Victory beyond reach for Newcastle United, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

On Friday, Newcastle and Villa were held to a 1-1 draw at St James' Park. Newcastle arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion in their previous game while Villa lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Sheffield United. After today's result, Newcastle are in 16th place on the table and has 28 points while Villa sit in 9th with 41 points after 28 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Villa took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Ciaran Clark, 86 minutes in. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Jamaal Lascelles equalised for Newcastle just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 1-1.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Newcastle, Jacob Murphy, Javi Manquillo and Andy Carroll, came on for Ryan Fraser, Emil Krafth and Isaac Hayden, Villa brought on Anwar El Ghazi, Morgan Sanson and Ross Barkley to replace Bertrand Traore, Jacob Ramsey and Trezeguet.

There were bookings for Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles from Newcastle. For Villa, John McGinn, Morgan Sanson and Tyrone Mings saw yellow.

Newcastle will play their next fixture away against Brighton & Hove Albion, while Villa will face Fulham at home.