Levante take all 3 points, after 1-0 victory against Valencia

Levante enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Valencia at the Ciutat de Valencia on Friday. Levante were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Real Sociedad. Valencia were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Villarreal. As the table looks today, Levante and Valencia are 8th, (35 points) and 12th, (30 points), in the league respectively, after 27 matches.

Levante started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Roger Marti in minute 18 to take them into the break 1-0 up. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Levante, Rober Pier, Mickael Malsa, Sergio Leon, Tono and Son, came on for Oscar Duarte, Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti, Ruben Rochina and Jorge Miramon. Valencia brought on Manu Vallejo, Alex Blanco, Patrick Cutrone, Yunus Musah and Jason, to replace Kang In Lee, Hugo Guillamon, Kevin Gameiro, Christian Oliva and Thierry Correia.

There were bookings for Ruben Vezo, Enis Bardhi and Nikola Vukcevic from Levante. For Valencia, Jason, Lato Toni, Mouctar Diakhaby and Manu Vallejo saw yellow.

Levante will next travel to Real Betis, while Valencia will face Granada at home.