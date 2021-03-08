Visiting Leeds United left with nothing after West Ham take all 3 points

The Hammers eased past Leeds in a 2-0 victory on Monday at London Stadium. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. West Ham were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Manchester City. Leeds United had lost their previous match against Aston Villa. As the table looks today, West Ham and Leeds United currently occupy 4th and 12th spots in the table, with 48 points and 35 points respectively after 27 matches.

West Ham scored first, beginning with a goal from Jesse Lingard in minute 21. Later, West Ham scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Craig Dawson, 28 minutes in, to take a 2-0 lead into half time. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 2-0 at full time.

For West Ham Jarrod Bowen and Ben Johnson came on for Said Benrahma and Jesse Lingard, while Leeds brought on Jack Harrison, Ezgjan Alioski and Rodrigo Moreno to replace Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts.

There were bookings for Jesse Lingard from The Hammers and Kalvin Phillips for Leeds.

West Ham will play away against Manchester United, while Leeds United will face Chelsea at home.