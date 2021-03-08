Visiting Everton left with nothing after Chelsea take all 3 points

Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton on Monday, was hard fought at Stamford Bridge. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Chelsea were looking to pick up points after winning last match while Everton were coming from consecutive wins against West Bromwich Albion and Southampton. As things stand, Chelsea and Everton sit 4th, (50 points) and 5th, (46 points), spots respectively, after 27 matches.

Chelsea started well as, following a goal from Ben Godfrey, 31 minutes in, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0.

Chelsea continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, with a goal from Jorginho, 65 minutes in, leaving the final score at 2-0.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Chelsea Mason Mount, N`Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic came on for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner, while Everton brought on Tom Davies, Joshua King and Bernard to replace Alex Iwobi, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Andre Gomes.

The referee booked three players from Everton, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne and Tom Davies.

Chelsea next face West Bromwich Albion and Everton are at home to Crystal Palace.