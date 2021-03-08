Real Betis take all 3 points, after 3-2 victory against Alaves

Alaves fell to an away defeat at the hands of Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Monday. Real Betis were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Cádiz away (1-0), the other to Getafe at home (1-0) whilst Alaves lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Osasuna. As things stand, Real Betis are in 6th place, with 42 points from 26 matches, while Alaves sit in 19th, with 22 points from 26.

It was an impressive opening from Alaves, with Joselu opening the scoring in the 12th minute. Later, Alaves took the lead with a goal form a goal from Edgar Mendez, 24 minutes in to see out the first half 2-0.

Real Betis continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with a goal from Borja Iglesias in minute 61. Later, Real Betis scored again thanks to a goal from Joaquin in the 81st minute to establish the 2-2. Later, Real Betis scored again and turned the match thanks to a new goal from Borja Iglesias, scoring his second goal in the 88th minute just before the final whistle. The game ended with a 3-2 victory for Real Betis.

For Real Betis Joaquin, Borja Iglesias, Cristian Tello, William Carvalho and Paul Akouokou came on for Andres Guardado, Aitor Ruibal, Juanmi, Guido Rodriguez and Nabil Fekir, while Alaves replaced Tomas Pina, Pere Pons, Martin Aguirregabiria and Inigo Cordoba with Rodrigo Battaglia, Facundo Pellistri, Edgar Mendez and Luis Rioja.

The referee booked three players from Alaves, Edgar Mendez, Rodrigo Battaglia and Ximo Navarro.

Real Betis will next play Seville away, with Alaves facing Cádiz at home.