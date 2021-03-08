Home win for Internazionale as they ease past Atalanta 1-0

Inter's 1-0 win over Atalanta on Monday, was hard fought at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Internazionale were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Parma away (2-1), the other to Genoa at home (3-0) while Atalanta were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Crotone and Sampdoria. Following today's result, Internazionale and Atalanta sit 1st, (62 points) and 5th, (49 points), in the league respectively, after 26 matches.

After a goalless first half, Internazionale started the second half on an intensified spirit, beginning with a goal from Milan Skriniar, 54 minutes in, sealing a resounding 1-0 victory for the home side.

For Internazionale Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sanchez, Roberto Gagliardini, Danilo D`Ambrosio and Matteo Darmian came on for Arturo Vidal, Lautaro Martinez, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi and Ivan Perisic, while Atalanta brought on Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel, Aleksey Miranchuk, Mario Pasalic and Jose Luis Palomino to replace Ruslan Malinovskyi, Duvan Zapata, Matteo Pessina, Remo Freuler and Berat Djimsiti.

The referee booked one player from Atalanta, Cristian Romero.

Internazionale will next travel to Torino, while Atalanta will face Spezia Calcio at home.