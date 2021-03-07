Visiting Torino cannot avoid defeat by Crotone

Torino on away loss to Crotone at Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday. Crotone were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Atalanta. Torino were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Cagliari. After today's result, Crotone are currently 20th with 15 points from 26 matches, while Torino sit in 18th, with 20 points from 26.

Crotone started the game well, following Simeon Nwankwo opening the scoring, 27 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Rolando Mandragora just before half-time brought Torino level to see out the first half 1-1.

Crotone started the second half on an intensified spirit, thanks to Simeon Nwankwo opening the scoring, 54 minutes in. Later, Crotone scored again thanks to a goal from Arkadiusz Reca, 80 minutes in to establish the 3-1. However, Torino pull-back in the 84th minute, with a goal from Antonio Sanabria. However, Crotone just before the final whistle increased their lead via a Adam Ounas goal. The game ended with a 4-2 victory for Crotone.

For Crotone, Samuel Di Carmine and Niccolo Zanellato came on for Mergim Vojvoda, Simone Zaza and Sasa Lukic, while Torino brought on Simone Verdi, Antonio Sanabria and Amer Gojak to replace Mergim Vojvoda, Simone Zaza and Sasa Lukic.

The referee booked Jacopo Petriccione, Alex Cordaz, Niccolo Zanellato and Adam Ounas from Crotone. Torino had the worst of it though, with Tomas Rincon and Rolando Mandragora seeing yellow, and Tomas Rincon (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Crotone will next travel to Lazio, while Torino will face Internazionale at home.