Victory elusive for both sides, as Arminia Bielefeld and Union Berlin fail to find the net

Arminia Bielefeld were held to 0-0 draw by Union Berlin down on Sunday at the Schüco Arena. Arminia Bielefeld were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Union Berlin, on the other hand, secured a point against Hoffenheim in their previous match. As it stands, Arminia Bielefeld are in 16th place, with 19 points from 24 matches, while Union Berlin sit in 7th, with 35 points from 24.

For Arminia Bielefeld Andreas Voglsammer, Ritsu Doan, Marcel Hartel, Nathan De Medina and Sven Schipplock came on for Sergio Cordova, Michel Vlap, Arne Maier, Cedric Brunner and Fabian Klos, while Union Berlin brought on Keita Endo, Petar Musa and Christian Gentner to replace Marcus Ingvartsen, Joel Pohjanpalo and Max Kruse.

No cards were presented on the game sheet.

Arminia Bielefeld will play away against Bayer Leverkusen, while Union Berlin will face Cologne at home.