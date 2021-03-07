Travelling Granada are humbled in a 2-1 defeat by Athletic Club

On Sunday, Granada suffer an away defeat to Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio San Mames. Athletic Club wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Levante. Granada, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Elche in their last match. At the moment, both teams are on 33 points and occupy 8th and 10th places respectively after 26 matches.

Athletic Club found the net, following early goal from Asier Villalibre in the 3rd minute, which saw the first half end 1-0.

Granada took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Jorge Molina opening the scoring, 78 minutes in. However, Athletic Club just before the final whistle found the back of the net via a Alex Berenguer goal, sealing a resounding 2-1 victory for the home side.

For Athletic Bilbao, Yeray Alvarez, Raul Garcia, Oscar De Marcos, Inaki Williams and Alex Berenguer came on for Quini, Fedo Vico, Domingos Quina, Antonio Puertas and Angel Montoro.

There were bookings for Dani Garcia and Unai Vencedor from Athletic Bilbao and Yangel Herrera for Granada.

Athletic Club will next travel to Celta Vigo, while Granada will face Real Sociedad at home.