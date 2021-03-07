Tottenham Hotspur triumph over Palace, with an emphatic 4 goal display

Palace fell to an away defeat at the hands of Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games against Fulham away and Burnley at home, by 1-0 and 4-0 respectively. Crystal Palace secured a point against Manchester United in their previous match. Following today's result, Tottenham Hotspur are in 6th place on the table and has 45 points while Crystal Palace sit in 13th with 34 points after 27 matches.

Tottenham Hotspur started strong and were rewarded, with Gareth Bale opening the rout in minute 25. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Christian Benteke just before half-time brought Crystal Palace level, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

The second half started all good for Tottenham Hotspur, with early goal from Gareth Bale, scoring his second goal in the 49th minute. Later, Tottenham Hotspur scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Harry Kane to make it 3-1. Later, Tottenham Hotspur took the lead with a goal form a new goal from Harry Kane, scoring his second goal in the 76th minute. The game ended with a 4-1 victory for Tottenham Hotspur.

Both managers made their full set of substitutions. For Tottenham Hotspur Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko and Carlos Vinicius came on for Gareth Bale, Harry Winks and Harry Kane, while Palace brought on Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta to replace Eberechi Eze, Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke.

There were bookings for Matt Doherty from Spurs and Jordan Ayew, Gary Cahill and Jairo Riedewald for Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur will play at home against Sheffield United, while Crystal Palace will face Everton away.