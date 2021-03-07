Points shared, as Cologne play out a 1-1 draw at the Rhein Energie Stadion

On Sunday, Cologne and Werder Bremen were held to a 1-1 draw at the Rhein Energie Stadion. Cologne were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 5-1 to Bayern Munich. Werder Bremen were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in their last match. After today's result, Cologne and Werder Bremen currently occupy 14th and 12th spots in the table, with 22 points and 27 points respectively after 24 matches.

After a goalless first half, Werder Bremen took the initiative in the second half, following Josh Sargent opening the scoring in the 66th minute. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Jonas Hector in the 83rd minute brought Cologne level. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Cologne, Dominick Drexler, Dimitris Limnios, Emmanuel Dennis and Jonas Hector came on for Niclas Fullkrug, Kevin Mohwald, Josh Sargent and Ludwig Augustinsson, while Werder Bremen brought on Leonardo Bittencourt, Romano Schmid, Davie Selke and Felix Agu to replace Niclas Fullkrug, Kevin Mohwald, Josh Sargent and Ludwig Augustinsson.

The referee booked Ismail Jakobs and Dominick Drexler for Cologne.

Cologne will next travel to Union Berlin, while Werder Bremen will face Bayern Munich at home.