One goal makes the difference as Real Sociedad ease past Levante

On Sunday, Levante suffer an away defeat to Real at the Reale Arena. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Real Sociedad were looking for a victory following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in their previous game. Levante, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Real Sociedad and Levante are 5th, (45 points) and 10th, (32 points), spots respectively, after 26 matches.

Real Sociedad started well with, following Mikel Merino opening the scoring, 10 minutes in, finalising the first half with a 1-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Real, Portu, Ander Barrenetxea, Jon Guridi and Carlos Fernandez came on for Nikola Vukcevic, Coke, Ruben Rochina, Dani Gomez and Tono, while Levante brought on Jorge De Frutos Sebastian, Mickael Malsa, Cheick Doukoure, Roger Marti and Carlos Clerc to replace Nikola Vukcevic, Coke, Ruben Rochina, Dani Gomez and Tono.

The referee booked two players from Levante, Ruben Rochina and Dani Gomez.

Real Sociedad will next travel to Granada, while Levante will face Valencia at home.