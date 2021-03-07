No goals at The Hawthorns, as West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United play out a draw

West Bromwich Albion were held to 0-0 draw by Newcastle United down on Sunday at The Hawthorns. West Bromwich Albion arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Everton. Newcastle United had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers. As the table looks today, West Bromwich Albion are currently 19th with 18 points from 27 matches, while Newcastle United sit in 16th, with 27 points from 27.

For West Brom, Karlan Ahearne-Grant and Hal Robson-Kanu came on for Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser, while Newcastle replaced Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll with Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser.

No cards were presented on the game sheet.

West Bromwich Albion will next travel to Chelsea, while Newcastle United will face Aston Villa at home.