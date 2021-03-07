Home defeat for Manchester City, as Manchester United secure the win (2-0)

Man City on home loss to Man Utd at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Manchester City were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Wolverhampton Wanderers at home (4-1), the other to West Ham at home (2-1). Manchester United were unable to beat Crystal Palace in a 0-0 draw. Following today's result, Manchester City and Manchester United sit 1st, (65 points) and 2nd, (54 points), in the league respectively, after 27 matches.

Manchester United started the first half well, with early penalty goal from Bruno Fernandes in the 2nd minute to see out the first half 1-0.

The second half started all good for Manchester United, thanks to early goal from Luke Shaw in the 50th minute, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the away side.

For Man City, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden came on for Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes, while Man Utd brought on Mason Greenwood, Nemanja Matic and Brandon Williams to replace Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes.

The referee booked three players from Manchester United, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Dean Henderson.

Manchester City will next travel to Leicester City, while Manchester United will face Brighton & Hove Albion at home.