Genoa succumb to Roma with 1-0 defeat at the Stadio Olympico

Roma eased past Genoa in a 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Stadio Olympico. Roma were looking to pick up points, following a 2-1 victory against Fiorentina. Genoa secured a point against Sampdoria in their previous match. As the table looks today, Roma are in 4th place, with 50 points from 26 matches, while Genoa sit in 13th, with 27 points from 26.

Roma dominated the first half, thanks to a goal from Gianluca Mancini, 24 minutes in and managed to see out the first half 1-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Roma, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gonzalo Villar, Carles Perez, Leonardo Spinazzola and Federico Fazio came on for Marko Pjaca, Paolo Ghiglione, Kevin Strootman and Miha Zajc, while Genoa brought on Eldor Shomurodov, Francesco Cassata, Gianluca Scamacca and Filippo Melegoni to replace Marko Pjaca, Paolo Ghiglione, Kevin Strootman and Miha Zajc.

There were bookings for Gianluca Mancini from Roma and Andrea Masiello, Mattia Destro, Kevin Strootman and Domenico Criscito for Genoa.

Roma will next travel to Parma, while Genoa will face Udinese at home.