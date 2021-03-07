Fulham travel to secure all 3 points in 1-0 victory against Liverpool

Fulham eased past Liverpool in a 1-0 victory on Sunday at Anfield. Both Liverpool and Fulham came from defeats in their previous league games. Liverpool were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 1-0 to Chelsea. Fulham, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Tottenham Hotspur. As it stands, Liverpool are in 7th place on the table and has 43 points while Fulham sit in 18th with 26 points after 27 matches.

Fulham started the game well, beginning with Mario Lemina opening the scoring just before half-time, finalising the first half with a 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

Both managers used the full entitlement. For Liverpool Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold came on for Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Neco Williams, and Fulham brought on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonee Robinson and Aleksandar Mitrovic for Josh Maja, Ademola Lookman and Ivan Cavaleiro.

There were bookings for Diogo Jota and Naby Keita from Liverpool and Kenny Tete, Mario Lemina and Aleksandar Mitrovic for Fulham.

Next up, Liverpool are away to Arsenal, whilst Fulham will travel to face Chelsea.