AC Milan return home with all 3 points, after beating Hellas Verona 2-0

Hellas Verona on Sunday lost to Milan on a home defeat at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. Hellas Verona had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning last match. AC Milan, on the other hand, secured a point against Udinese in their previous match. After today's result, Hellas Verona and AC Milan currently occupy 8th and 2nd spots in the league, with 38 points and 56 points respectively after 26 matches.

AC Milan started the first half well, following Rade Krunic opening the scoring, 27 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0.

AC Milan staged a comeback in the second half, beginning with early goal from Diogo Dalot in the 50th minute. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 2-0.

Both teams used all their substitutes. For Hellas Verona Daniel Bessa, Eddie Salcedo, Ivan Ilic, Federico Dimarco and Andrea Favilli came on for Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni, Miguel Veloso, Koray Gunter and Kevin Lasagna, while Milan brought on Jens Hauge to replace Samu Castillejo.

The referee booked Giangiacomo Magnani and Daniel Bessa for Hellas Verona.

Hellas Verona will next play Sassuolo away, with AC Milan facing Napoli at home.