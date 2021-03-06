Win for Udinese at the Stadio Friuli, as they beat Sassuolo 2-0

Udinese beats Sassuolo 2-0 on Saturday at the Stadio Friuli. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Udinese arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against AC Milan. Sassuolo had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Napoli. As the table looks today, Udinese and Sassuolo sit 10th, (32 points) and 9th, (36 points), in the table respectively, after 26 matches.

Udinese dominated the first half, following Fernando Llorente opening the scoring just before half-time

Udinese continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Roberto Pereyra just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Udinese, Jean-Victor Makengo, Rodrigo Becao and Ilija Nestorovski came on for Giacomo Raspadori, Hamed Junior Traore, Kaan Ayhan and Maxime Lopez, while Sassuolo brought on Francesco Caputo, Filip Djuricic, Gregoire Defrel and Pedro Obiang to replace Giacomo Raspadori, Hamed Junior Traore, Kaan Ayhan and Maxime Lopez.

The referee booked Rodrigo De Paul for Udinese.

Udinese will next travel to Genoa, while Sassuolo will face Hellas Verona at home.