Victory elusive for both sides, as Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers fail to find the net

On Saturday, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 0-0 draw at Villa Park. Both Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Aston Villa were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Sheffield United. Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, were beaten 4-1 in the previous match against Manchester City. After today's result, Aston Villa are in 9th place, with 40 points from 27 matches, while Wolverhampton Wanderers sit in 12th, with 35 points from 27.

For Villa, Ross Barkley, Keinan Davis and Jacob Ramsey came on for Willian Jose, while Wolves brought on Fabio Silva to replace Willian Jose.

The referee booked Morgan Sanson for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa next face Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are at home to West Ham.