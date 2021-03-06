Spezia Calcio claim draw vs Benevento 1-1 at the Stadio Alberto Picco

On Saturday, Spezia Calcio and Benevento were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Alberto Picco. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Spezia Calcio arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 3-0 to Juventus. Benevento lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Hellas Verona. As it stands, both teams are on 26 points and sit in 14th and 15th places respectively after 26 matches.

Benevento started the first half well, following Adolfo Gaich opening the scoring in the 24th minute to see out the first half 1-0.

Spezia Calcio took the lead in the second half, beginning with Daniele Verde opening the scoring, 71 minutes in. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Spezia, Riccardo Marchizza, Martin Erlic, Diego Farias, Giulio Maggiore and Andrey Galabinov came on for Adolfo Gaich, Gianluca Caprari, Alessandro Tuia and Artur Ionita, while Benevento brought on Gabriele Moncini, Marco Sau, Luca Caldirola and Bryan Dabo to replace Adolfo Gaich, Gianluca Caprari, Alessandro Tuia and Artur Ionita.

There were bookings for Simone Bastoni and Martin Erlic from Spezia and Riccardo Improta, Federico Barba, Marco Sau and Bryan Dabo for Benevento.

Spezia Calcio will next travel to Atalanta, while Benevento will face Fiorentina at home.