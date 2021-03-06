Sheffield United beaten 2-0 at home by Southampton

Southampton eased past Sheffield in a 2-0 victory on Saturday at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Southampton, on the other hand, had lost their previous match against Everton. As the table looks today, Sheffield United and Southampton currently occupy 20th and 14th spots in the table, with 14 points and 33 points respectively after 27 matches.

Southampton started strong and were rewarded, beginning with James Ward-Prowse opening the scoring in the 32nd minute. The score at half time was 1-0.

The second half started favourably for Southampton, following early goal from Che Adams in the 49th minute, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the away side.

Both teams used all their substitutes. For Sheffield, Oliver McBurnie, Lys Mousset and Billy Sharp came on for Oliver Norwood, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster, and Southampton brought on Che Adams, Nathan Redmond and Moussa Djenepo for Danny Ings, Nathan Tella and Takumi Minamino.

There were bookings for Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle, John Fleck and Oliver McBurnie from Sheffield and Nathan Tella, Stuart Armstrong and Jannik Vestergaard for Southampton.

Sheffield United will play away against Leeds United, while Southampton will face Brighton & Hove Albion at home.