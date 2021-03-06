Real Valladolid take the points and enjoy a home win against Getafe

Getafe on away loss to Valladolid at José Zorrilla on Saturday. Real Valladolid wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo in their previous game. Getafe, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-0 win against Valencia in their last match. As the table looks today, Real Valladolid are in 15th place on the table and has 25 points while Getafe sit in 14th with 27 points after 26 matches.

Real Valladolid found the net, beginning with a goal from Oscar Plano, 14 minutes in. Later, Real Valladolid scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Shon Weissman to make it 2-0. Getafe hit back thanks to a goal from Jaime Mata, 37 minutes in to establish the 2-1, thereby seeing the first half to a 2-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 2-1 at full time.

For Valladolid, Kenan Kodro, Fede San Emeterio, Michel Herrero, Jota and Luis Perez came on for Damian Suarez, Enes Ünal, Nemanja Maksimovic, Carles Alena and Allan Nyom, while Getafe brought on Takefusa Kubo, Cucho Hernandez, Angel Rodriguez, Francisco Portillo and David Timor to replace Damian Suarez, Enes Ünal, Nemanja Maksimovic, Carles Alena and Allan Nyom.

The referee booked Ruben Alcaraz and Fede San Emeterio from Valladolid. Getafe had the worst of it though, with Takefusa Kubo and Allan Nyom seeing yellow, and Jaime Mata then sent off with a red.

Real Valladolid will play away against Osasuna, while Getafe will face Atletico Madrid at home.