Osasuna suffer defeat away to Barcelona

Barca delivered a resounding 2-0 victory against Osasuna on Saturday, at the Estadio El Sadar. Both Osasuna and Barcelona arrived at the challenge after previous wins. Osasuna were looking to pick up points, following a 1-0 victory against Alaves. Barcelona were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Seville and Elche. As the table looks today, Osasuna are in 13th place on the table and has 28 points while Barcelona sit in 2nd with 56 points after 26 matches.

Barcelona started strong and were rewarded, beginning with a goal from Jordi Alba in the 30th minute, finalising the first half with a 1-0.

Barcelona continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to Moriba Ilaix opening the scoring, 83 minutes in, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the away side.

For Osasuna, Jony, Ante Budimir, Adrian Lopez, Enric Gallego and Oier came on for Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Jordi Alba, while Barca brought on Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, Moriba Ilaix, Riqui Puig and Junior Firpo to replace Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Jordi Alba.

The referee booked Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo for Barcelona.

Osasuna next face Real Valladolid and Barcelona are at home to Huesca.