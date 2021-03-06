Juve take all 3 points, after 3-1 victory against Lazio

Lazio fell to an away defeat at the hands of Juve at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Juventus were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Lazio had lost their previous match against Bologna. Following today's result, Juventus are in 3rd place on the table and has 52 points while Lazio sit in 7th with 43 points after 26 matches.

Lazio started strong and were rewarded, with a goal from Joaquin Correa, 14 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Adrien Rabiot in the 39th minute brought Juventus level, finalising the first half with a 1-1.

Juventus continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with a goal from Alvaro Morata in the 57th minute. Later, Juventus scored again and increased their lead thanks to a new goal from Alvaro Morata, scoring his second goal in the 60th minute. The game ended with a 3-1 victory for Juventus.

For Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo, Arthur, Weston McKennie, Leonardo Bonucci and Alessandro Di Pardo came on for Lucas Leiva, Senad Lulic, Adam Marusic, Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto, while Lazio brought on Gonzalo Escalante, Patric, Andreas Pereira, Vedat Muriqi and Felipe Caicedo to replace Lucas Leiva, Senad Lulic, Adam Marusic, Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto.

The referee booked Francesco Acerbi for Lazio.

Juventus will next play Cagliari away, with Lazio facing Crotone at home.