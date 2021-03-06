Elche seal the victory in the second half against Seville

Elche beat Seville with a thumping 2-1 victory on Saturday at Estadio Martínez Valero. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Elche were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Granada. Seville lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Barcelona. After today's result, Elche are currently 17th with 24 points from 26 matches, while Seville sit in 4th, with 48 points from 26.

After an uneventful first half, Elche continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with Raul Guti opening the scoring, 70 minutes in. Later, Elche scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Guido Carrillo to make it 2-0. However, Seville hit back just before the final whistle, with a goal from Luuk De Jong in the 90th minute, sealing a resounding 2-1 victory for the home side.

For Elche Omenuke Mfulu, Josan, Diego Gonzalez and Luismi came on for Ivan Marcone, Tete Morente, Lucas Boye and Raul Guti, while Seville brought on Joan Jordan, Oliver Torres, Marcos Acuna, Suso and Youssef En-Nesyri to replace Ivan Rakitic, Munir El Haddadi, Sergio Escudero, Jesus Navas and Papu Gomez.

The referee booked Ivan Marcone, Lucas Boye, Antonio Barragan and Fidel for Elche.

Elche will next travel to Real Madrid, while Seville will face Real Betis at home.