Cádiz take all 3 points, after 1-0 victory against Eibar

Cádiz strolled past Eibar with a 1-0 win on Saturday at Estadio Ramon de Carranza. Cádiz were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 1-0 to Real Betis. Eibar had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Huesca. As the table looks today, Cádiz and Eibar currently occupy 14th and 18th spots in the table, with 28 points and 22 points respectively after 26 matches.

Cádiz started well as, beginning with a goal from Alvaro Negredo just before half-time Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Cádiz, Alberto Perea, Anthony Lozano, Garrido, Fali and Jairo Izquierdo came on for Edu Exposito, Pedro Leon, Kike and Pape Diop, while Eibar replaced Aleix Garcia, Kevin Rodrigues, Yoshinori Muto and Recio with Edu Exposito, Pedro Leon, Kike and Pape Diop.

There were bookings for Jose Mari and Jairo Izquierdo from Cádiz and Sergi Enrich and Jose Angel for Eibar.

Cádiz will next travel to Alaves, while Eibar will face Villarreal at home.