Burnley share the points with Arsenal in a 1-1 draw

Burnley were held to 1-1 draw by Arsenal down on Saturday at Turf Moor. Burnley wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Leicester City in their previous game. Arsenal, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-1 win against Leicester City in their last match. As the table looks today, Burnley are in 15th place on the table and has 30 points while Arsenal sit in 10th with 38 points after 27 matches.

Arsenal started the game well, beginning with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opening the scoring after only 6 minutes. However, their lead was short lived, with an equalizer from a Chris Wood, 39 minutes in brought Burnley level, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-1 at full time.

Burnley brought on Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady and Jay Rodriguez for Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra. Arsenal brought on Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos, to replace Martin Odegaard, Willian and Thomas Partey.

There were bookings for Erik Pieters from Burnley and Bukayo Saka for Arsenal.

Burnley will next travel to Southampton, while Arsenal will face Tottenham Hotspur at home.