Brighton & Hove Albion suffer defeat away to Leicester City

Leicester enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Brighton & Hove Albion were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to West Bromwich Albion. Leicester City, on the other hand, secured a point against Burnley in their previous match. As the table looks today, Brighton & Hove Albion are in 16th place on the table and has 26 points while Leicester City sit in 2nd with 53 points after 27 matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion started strong and were rewarded, thanks to Adam Lallana opening the scoring, 10 minutes in, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0.

Leicester City continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho, 62 minutes in. Later, Leicester City took the lead with a goal form a goal from Daniel Amartey in the 87th minute just before the final whistle, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Brighton, Steven Alzate, Danny Welbeck and Alireza Jahanbakhsh came on for Sidnei Tavares and Kelechi Iheanacho, while Leicester brought on Marc Albrighton and Hamza Choudhury to replace Sidnei Tavares and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The referee booked Youri Tielemans for Leicester City.

Brighton & Hove Albion will next travel to Southampton, while Leicester City will face Manchester City at home.