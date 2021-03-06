Bayern Munich avoid defeat and secure a 4-2 victory at home to Borussia Dortmund

Bayern defeat Dortmund 4-2 on Saturday at the Allianz Arena. Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund arrived on the back of wins. Bayern Munich were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 5-1 victory against Cologne while Borussia Dortmund were coming from consecutive wins against Arminia Bielefeld and Schalke. After today's result, Bayern Munich are in 1st place on the table and has 55 points while Borussia Dortmund sit in 6th with 39 points after 24 matches.

Borussia Dortmund started strong and were rewarded, beginning with early goal from Erling Haaland in the 2nd minute. Later, Borussia Dortmund scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a new goal from Erling Haaland, scoring his second goal to make it 2-0. However, Bayern Munich pull-back, 26 minutes in, with a goal from Robert Lewandowski. Later, Bayern Munich scored again and found an equaliser thanks to another penalty goal from Robert Lewandowski in the 44th minute just before half-time, to take a 2-2 lead into half time.

Bayern Munich continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, with a goal from Leon Goretzka, 88 minutes in. Later, Bayern Munich took the lead with a goal form another goal from Robert Lewandowski, completing a hat trick in the 90th minute just before the final whistle. The game ended with a 4-2 victory for Bayern Munich.

For Bayern Munich Serge Gnabry, Javi Martinez, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Lucas Hernandez came on for Kingsley Coman, Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane, while Dortmund brought on Julian Brandt, Steffen Tigges, Mateu Morey, Jude Bellingham and Reinier to replace Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Thomas Delaney and Marco Reus.

There were bookings for Robert Lewandowski from Bayern and Thomas Meunier for Dortmund.

Bayern Munich will next travel to Werder Bremen, while Borussia Dortmund will face Hertha Berlin at home.