No goals at the Veltins-Arena, as Schalke and Mainz play out a draw

Schalke were held to 0-0 draw by Mainz down on Friday at the Veltins-Arena. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Schalke were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 5-1 to Stuttgart. Mainz, on the other hand, lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Augsburg. As things stand, Schalke are currently 18th with 10 points from 24 matches, while Mainz sit in 16th, with 18 points from 24.

For Schalke, Benjamin Stambouli, Jan Luca Schuler, Omar Mascarell and Bastian Oczipka came on for Danny Latza, Adam Szalai, Danny Da Costa, Jonathan Michael Burkardt and Leandro Martins, while Mainz brought on Jean-Paul Boetius, Robert Glatzel, Daniel Brosinski, Robin Quaison and Kevin Stoger to replace Danny Latza, Adam Szalai, Danny Da Costa, Jonathan Michael Burkardt and Leandro Martins.

There were bookings for Sead Kolasinac and Omar Mascarell from Schalke and Stefan Bell and Adam Szalai for Mainz.

Schalke will next play Wolfsburg away, with Mainz facing SC Freiburg at home.