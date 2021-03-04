Jubilant Tottenham Hotspur take all 3 points against Fulham, in a 1-0 win

Spurs eased past Fulham in a 1-0 victory on Thursday at Craven Cottage. Fulham were looking for a victory after a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace in their previous match. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, were coming from a 4-0 win against Burnley. As it stands, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur sit 18th, (23 points) and 8th, (42 points), in the table respectively, after 33 matches.

Tottenham Hotspur started strongly in the first half, beginning with Tosin Adarabioyo opening the scoring in the 19th minute, finalising the first half with a 1-0. The second 45 minutes ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

Fulham brought on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Joe Bryan for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ivan Cavaleiro and Antonee Robinson. Tottenham Hotspur brought on Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela, to replace Dele Alli, Gareth Bale and Tanguy Ndombele.

There were bookings for Ademola Lookman, Joe Bryan and Harrison Reed from Fulham and Gareth Bale for Spurs.

Fulham will play away against Chelsea, while Tottenham Hotspur will face Sheffield United at home.