Jubilant Chelsea take all 3 points against Liverpool, in a 1-0 win

Liverpool on Thursday lost to Chelsea on a home defeat at Anfield. Liverpool were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Chelsea secured a point against Manchester United in their previous match. As the table looks today, Liverpool and Chelsea sit 7th, (43 points) and 4th, (47 points), in the league respectively, after 29 matches.

Chelsea started the first half well, beginning with Mason Mount opening the scoring just before half-time to see out the first half 1-0. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

Both teams used all their substitutes. For Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota and James Milner came on for Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara, while Chelsea brought on Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz to replace Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Timo Werner.

No cards were presented on the game sheet.

Liverpool will next travel to Arsenal, while Chelsea will face West Bromwich Albion at home.