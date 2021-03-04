Everton cruise past West Bromwich Albion, in a 1-0 away win

West Bromwich Albion fell to a home defeat at the hands of Everton at The Hawthorns on Thursday. Both West Bromwich Albion and Everton arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. West Bromwich Albion were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Everton were coming from consecutive wins against Southampton and Liverpool. As things stand, West Bromwich Albion and Everton are 19th, (17 points) and 4th, (46 points), spots respectively, after 29 matches.

After a goalless first half, Everton continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, following a goal from Richarlison, 65 minutes in, sealing a resounding 1-0 victory for the away side.

For West Bromwich Albion Hal Robson-Kanu and Robert Snodgrass came on for Conor Gallagher and Matt Phillips, while Everton brought on Allan, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Joshua King to replace Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Bernard.

There were bookings for Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong and Okay Yokuslu from West Brom and Mason Holgate for Everton.

West Bromwich Albion will next travel to Chelsea, while Everton will face Crystal Palace at home.