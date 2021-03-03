Verona run riot, scoring 3 without reply at Stadio Ciro Vigorito

Verona cruise to win vs. Benevento 3-0 on Wednesday at Stadio Ciro Vigorito. Benevento were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-0 to Napoli. Hellas Verona, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Juventus. After today's result, Benevento and Hellas Verona are 16th, (25 points) and 8th, (38 points), in the league respectively, after 25 matches.

Hellas Verona took the lead, with Davide Faraoni opening the rout in the 25th minute. Later, Hellas Verona took the lead with a goal form a goal from Daam Foulon in the 34th minute. The first half ended 2-0.

Hellas Verona staged a comeback in the second half, with early goal from Kevin Lasagna in the 50th minute to hand victory to the visitors.

For Benevento, Daam Foulon, Riccardo Improta, Alessandro Tuia, Nicolas Viola and Adolfo Gaich came on for Adrien Tameze, Mattia Zaccagni, Federico Ceccherini, Kevin Lasagna and Giangiacomo Magnani, while Verona brought on Stefano Sturaro, Daniel Bessa, Matteo Lovato, Andrea Favilli and Pawel Dawidowicz to replace Adrien Tameze, Mattia Zaccagni, Federico Ceccherini, Kevin Lasagna and Giangiacomo Magnani.

The referee booked one player from Hellas Verona, Stefano Sturaro.

Benevento will next travel to Spezia Calcio, while Hellas Verona will face AC Milan at home.