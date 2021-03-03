Sassuolo held 3-3 by Napoli in at the MAPEI Stadium

On Wednesday, Sassuolo and Napoli were held to a 3-3 draw at the MAPEI Stadium. Sassuolo wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Bologna in their previous game. Napoli, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against Benevento. After today's result, Sassuolo are in 8th place, with 36 points from 25 matches, while Napoli sit in 5th, with 44 points from 25.

Sassuolo started strong and were rewarded, following Nikola Maksimovic opening the scoring, 34 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a goal from Piotr Zielinski, 38 minutes in brought Napoli level. Sassuolo took the lead thanks to a penalty goal from Domenico Berardi in the 45th minute just before half-time to establish the 2-1, which saw the first half end 2-1.

Napoli took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 72 minutes in. Later, Napoli scored again thanks to a goal from Lorenzo Insigne in the 90th minute to establish the 3-2. However, their lead was short lived, with an equalizer from a Francesco Caputo just before the final whistle brought Sassuolo level, levelled the score at 3-3 draw.

For Sassuolo, Jeremy Toljan, Hamed Junior Traore, Brian Oddei, Lukas Haraslin and Pedro Obiang came on for Dries Mertens, Diego Demme, Elseid Hysaj, Nikola Maksimovic and Piotr Zielinski, while Napoli brought on Eljif Elmas, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kostas Manolas and Stanislav Lobotka to replace Dries Mertens, Diego Demme, Elseid Hysaj, Nikola Maksimovic and Piotr Zielinski.

There were bookings for Filip Djuricic and Marlon from Sassuolo and Diego Demme and Faouzi Ghoulam for Napoli.

Sassuolo will next play Udinese away, with Napoli facing Bologna at home.