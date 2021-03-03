Crystal Palace and Manchester United share points, in a goal-less draw

On Wednesday, Crystal Palace and Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Crystal Palace wanted to continue adding points after a scoreless draw against Fulham in their previous match. Manchester United are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Crystal Palace are in 13th place on the table and has 34 points while Manchester United sit in 2nd with 51 points after 29 matches.

For Crystal Palace Jairo Riedewald and Jeffrey Schlupp came on for James McCarthy and Eberechi Eze, while Man Utd replaced Scott McTominay and Daniel James with Fred and Edinson Cavani.

The referee booked Jairo Riedewald for Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace will next travel to Everton, while Manchester United will face Brighton & Hove Albion at home.