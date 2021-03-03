Cagliari avoid defeat and secure a 1-0 victory at home to Bologna

Cagliari snatched all three points from Bologna in a narrow 1-0 victory on Wednesday, at the Sardegna Arena. Both Cagliari and Bologna arrived on the back of wins. Cagliari were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 2-0 victory against Crotone. Bologna, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Lazio in their last match. As it stands, Cagliari are in 17th place, with 21 points from 25 matches, while Bologna sit in 12th, with 28 points from 25.

Cagliari started the first half well, following a goal from Daniele Rugani, 19 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Cagliari Luca Ceppitelli, Leonardo Pavoletti, Alessandro Deiola, Alberto Cerri and Kwadwo Asamoah came on for Daniele Rugani, Giovanni Simeone, Razvan Marin, Joao Pedro and Gabriele Zappa, while Bologna brought on Jerdy Schouten, Andreas Olsen, Emanuel Vignato, Gary Medel and Rodrigo Palacio to replace Nicolas Dominguez, Riccardo Orsolini, Ibrahima Mbaye, Valentin Antov and Mattias Svanberg.

There were bookings for Nahitan Nandez and Alberto Cerri from Cagliari and Valentin Antov and Jerdy Schouten for Bologna.

Bologna and Cagliari will next play away to Napoli and Sampdoria respectively.