Easy win for Manchester City, as they put 4 past Wolverhampton Wanderers

Man City snatched all three points from Wolves in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday, at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against West Ham at home and Arsenal away, by 2-1 and 1-0 respectively. Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, secured a point against Newcastle United in their previous match. At the moment, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers currently occupy 1st and 12th spots in the league, with 65 points and 34 points respectively after 29 matches.

Manchester City started well with, with Leander Dendoncker opening the rout, 15 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-0.

Wolverhampton Wanderers took the initiative in the second half, with Conor Coady opening the scoring, 61 minutes in. However, Manchester City reestablished their lead 2-1 following a Gabriel Jesus goal in the 80th minute. Later, Manchester City scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Riyad Mahrez to make it 3-1. Later, Manchester City scored again and increased their advantage thanks to another goal from Gabriel Jesus, scoring his second goal in the 90th minute just before the final whistle, which sealed the victory for Manchester City.

For Man City, Ilkay Gundogan came on for Jonny Castro and Ruben Neves, while Wolves brought on Fabio Silva and Ebeguowen Otasowie to replace Jonny Castro and Ruben Neves.

The referee booked Pedro Neto for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester City will play their next fixture away against Leicester City, while Wolverhampton Wanderers will face West Ham at home.