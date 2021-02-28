Visitors secure victory as Atletico Madrid beat Villarreal 2-0

Villarreal fell to a home defeat at the hands of Atletico at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday. Villarreal wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Athletic Club in their previous game. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Levante. As it stands, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid currently occupy 7th and 1st spots in the league, with 37 points and 58 points respectively after 25 matches.

Atletico Madrid dominated the first half, beginning with Alfonso Pedraza opening the scoring, 25 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0.

Atletico Madrid continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, following a goal from Joao Felix in the 69th minute. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 2-0.

For Villarreal, Carlos Bacca, Pervis Estupinan, Jaume Costa and Alex Baena came on for Thomas Lemar, Luis Suarez and Angel Correa, while Atletico brought on Joao Felix, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Lucas Torreira to replace Thomas Lemar, Luis Suarez and Angel Correa.

There were bookings for Jaume Costa and Raul Albiol from Villarreal and Felipe, Thomas Lemar and Saul Niguez for Atletico.

Villarreal will play their next fixture away against Valencia, while Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid at home.